Tatis went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in a victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Tatis continues to show why he is one of the most exciting young players in baseball, as he is now tied for the MLB lead with five thefts on the season. The 21-year-old also ranks second in baseball with eight home runs and is tied for third with 18 RBI. He is slashing .333/.407/.750 on the season while leading off for a much-improved Padres offense.