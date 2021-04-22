Tatis went 1-for-4 with a double, walk and stolen base in Wednesday's loss to Milwaukee.
Tatis stole 27 bases in 36 attempts during his first two big-league campaigns, but Wednesday's theft was his first steal this season. That can be partly attributed to his time on the injured list as well as his struggles getting on base in 2021; through 11 games, his OBP sits at .267. Tatis should be expected to be more active on the basepaths as he settles in over the course of the campaign.
