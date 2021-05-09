Tatis went 2-for-4 with a pair of stolen bases in Saturday's loss to the Giants.

The Padres offense couldn't get much going against Kevin Gausman and San Francisco's bullpen Saturday, but Tatis at least made fantasy managers who roster him happy with the pair of hits and thefts. Though his batting average sits at a disappointing .231, Tatis has remained a productive player thanks to his eight home runs and seven steals on the campaign.