Tatis (shoulder/wrist/suspension) participated in his first full batting practice session of spring training Monday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.

Tatis faced off against Nick Martinez in the live batting practice situation and made solid contact up the middle, Scanlan reports. The 24-year-old is recovering from a pair of surgeries on his left wrist on top of a shoulder injury, but he is expected to be ready to play after he serves the remainder of his PED suspension April 20. The questions now are whether Tatis can stay healthy in 2023 and what position he'll spend the majority of his time playing.

