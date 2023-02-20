Tatis (shoulder/wrist/suspension) participated in his first full batting practice session of spring training Monday, Bob Scanlan of Bally Sports San Diego reports.
Tatis faced off against Nick Martinez in the live batting practice situation and made solid contact up the middle, Scanlan reports. The 24-year-old is recovering from a pair of surgeries on his left wrist on top of a shoulder injury, but he is expected to be ready to play after he serves the remainder of his PED suspension April 20. The questions now are whether Tatis can stay healthy in 2023 and what position he'll spend the majority of his time playing.
More News
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Says shoulder is 100 percent•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Wants to play center field•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Close to 100 percent•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Resumes swinging•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Cleared for baseball activites•
-
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Eligible for April 20 debut in 2023•