Tatis is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Angels.

With the Dodgers having clinched the NL West crown, manager Jayce Tingler has opted to give the MVP candidate a well-deserved rest in the series finale. Tatis' OPS has mostly dropped steadily over the past two weeks, but he's at least been productive over his last three starts, going 4-for-12 with a double, two walks, two stolen bases, an RBI and a run scored. Jake Cronenworth will spell Tatis at shortstop Wednesday.