Padres' Fernando Tatis: Tallies three hits in loss

Tatis went 3-for-5 with a double in Sunday's loss to the Athletics.

Tatis logged a trio of hits, though he was thrown out attempting to stretch a single into a double in the third inning, while his fifth-inning double was squandered after Ty France was cut down at home plate, with both instances ending the inning. Nonetheless, it was a step in the right direction for Tatis, who has gone 9-for-27 (.333) with an RBI, four runs and three walks across the past seven contests. He's still searching for his first homer of the year, as the 27-year-old is slashing .247/.326/.289 with six doubles, a triple, 16 RBI, 19 runs and 12 stolen bases across 51 games.