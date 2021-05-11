Tatis, who was placed on the injured list Tuesday, tested positive for COVID-19, Kyle Glaser of Baseball America reports.

Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo were also placed on the IL, but now it's clear that they were deemed close contacts. Tatis is asymptomatic and feels good. If Tatis has been vaccinated, he can return as soon as he tests negative twice, but otherwise he will need to isolate for a minimum of 10 days before being cleared to return. Tucupita Marcano was recalled in a corresponding move.