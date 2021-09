Tatis went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, an additional RBI and a strikeout in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Back at shortstop with Jake Cronenworth injured, Tatis singled in the second inning, took Los Angeles starter Walker Buehler deep in the fourth and laced an RBI single in the eighth. The young phenom is now 6-for-10 with two walks over his last three games and he's heating up at the right time for the playoff run.