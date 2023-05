Tatis went 3-for-4 with an RBI double in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Dodgers.

Tatis knocked in the Padres' lone run with an eighth-inning double, but they couldn't scrape together a tying run. He has multiple hits in five of his last seven games, recording three home runs and three doubles in that span. The 24-year-old is slashing .297/.328/.531 with 10 RBI, nine runs scored, four homers and no stolen bases through 67 plate appearances.