Tatis has gone 7-for-14 with a pair of home runs, five RBI and a stolen base through six Cactus League contests.

The third-year shortstop hasn't held back despite the exhibition nature of the spring slate, looking every bit ready to hit the ground running this season. Saturday, he flashed his wheels in a thrilling first-inning sequence during which he went from first to third on a groundout before tagging up and scoring on a popout that barely left the infield. Those are the kind of plays that make Tatis one of the game's most exciting players and help build his hype as a five-category fantasy stud. He did miss a few games last week due to a minor illness, but the issue appears to be behind him, and the 22-year-old looks poised to cement his status as one of fantasy's most productive stars.