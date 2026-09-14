Tatis went 3-for-4 with two RBI, two runs scored and a steal in Sunday's 6-4 win over the Giants.

Tatis was an active contributor in the win, picking up a trio of singles, including a pair of RBI knocks, while adding a steal in the fourth frame. The 27-year-old has mashed in September, slashing .395/.469/.721 with four homers, eight RBI, 10 runs and four stolen bases across 11 games this month. After a slow start to the season, Tatis has turned things around and is hitting .289/.358/.459 with 21 homers, 75 RBI, 87 runs and 35 stolen bases in 147 total contests.