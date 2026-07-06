Padres' Fernando Tatis: Trio of hits in win

Tatis went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a steal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Dodgers.

Tatis collected a trio of hits, marking his eighth game this season with at least three hits as the Padres snapped an eight-game losing streak. After a brutally challenging start to the season, the 27-year-old has found his rhythm, slashing .299/.343/.480 with four homers, 16 RBI, 19 runs and seven stolen bases over his past 30 games. While the lack of power has been disappointing this season, Tatis continues trending in the right direction, raising his season line to .284/.345/.386 with five homers, 34 RBI, 41 runs and 21 stolen bases across 88 games.