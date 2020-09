Tatis went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's win over the Rockies.

Tatis might have provided just one hit in this game, but it plated two of the Padres' six runs in the contest. The star shortstop continues to rake and pushed his hitting streak to six games, a span in which he's hitting .375 with a 1.173 OPS.