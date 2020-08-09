Tatis went 3-for-4 with two solo home runs in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Tatis went yard in the first and eighth innings Saturday, but he had three of the Padres' seven hits, and that lack of supporting offense cost them the game. He's added 16 RBI, 14 runs scored, four stolen bases and a .327 batting average in 15 contests. He's gone 9-for-24 during a six-game hitting streak, which has seen him hit five of his NL-leading seven homers.