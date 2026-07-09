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Padres' Fernando Tatis: Two steals in Wednesday's win

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Tatis went 2-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch, one RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tatis has gone 9-for-32 (.281) with four steals and four doubles over eight games in July. He looks to be back to playing a full-time role in the outfield after seeing significant time at second base when Jake Cronenworth was out. Tatis is now 23-for-32 on the basepaths this season, and he's added a .284 average, .730 OPS, five home runs, 35 RBI, 44 runs scored, 19 doubles and one triple over 91 contests.

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