Padres' Fernando Tatis: Two steals in Wednesday's win

Tatis went 2-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch, one RBI, two stolen bases and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Tatis has gone 9-for-32 (.281) with four steals and four doubles over eight games in July. He looks to be back to playing a full-time role in the outfield after seeing significant time at second base when Jake Cronenworth was out. Tatis is now 23-for-32 on the basepaths this season, and he's added a .284 average, .730 OPS, five home runs, 35 RBI, 44 runs scored, 19 doubles and one triple over 91 contests.