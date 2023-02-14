Tatis (shoulder, wrist, suspension) told Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune on Tuesday that he wants to play center field this year for the Padres.

"I mean, I feel like I'm a top-five athlete in this game," Tatis said. "And I feel like there I'm gonna use all my abilities." This all comes after the Padres officially announced that Juan Soto would be moving from right field to left field in 2023, and that Tatis would be the likely starter in left when he returns from his PED suspension in late April. There's still a good amount of time for the parties involved to sort out the best possible alignment.