Tatis (illness) was scheduled to go through a workout Tuesday, but his plans were canceled when it began to rain and hail during the Padres' workout period, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Tatis missed another Cactus League contest as he continues to recover from a bout with the flu and some general soreness, but the fact that he was slated to work out indicates that he is at least making progress toward a return to the field. There has been no indication that the young slugger is in any danger of missing Opening Day.