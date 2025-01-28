The Padres signed Wall to a minor-league contract Jan. 16.
Wall, 29, played 16 games at the big-league level between Atlanta and Miami in 2024, putting up a .564 OPS. The Padres don't have much outfield depth, but Wall is nonetheless likely to begin the 2025 season at Triple-A El Paso.
More News
-
Orioles' Forrest Wall: Remains in organization•
-
Orioles' Forrest Wall: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Orioles' Forrest Wall: Claimed by Baltimore•
-
Marlins' Forrest Wall: Loses 40-man roster spot•
-
Marlins' Forrest Wall: Headed back to Jacksonville•
-
Marlins' Forrest Wall: Recalled from Jacksonville•