Cordero (groin) was activated from the DL and will start in center field and lead off Wednesday against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

He needed just four games at Triple-A El Paso to prove his health -- Cordero went 7-for-17 with a home run and two stolen bases. The 23-year-old will step into center field and the leadoff spot right away and that's likely where Cordero will remain with Manny Margot (bruised ribs) landing on the 10-day DL. Cordero generated quite a bit of buzz with his performance in the Dominican Winter League and in spring training, and the Statcast data from his limited sample in the big leagues last year provides hope that Cordero can be a useful source of power and speed with regular playing time against right-handed pitching.