Padres' Franchy Cordero: Activated, leading off Wednesday
Cordero (groin) was activated from the DL and will start in center field and lead off Wednesday against the Rockies, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
He needed just four games at Triple-A El Paso to prove his health -- Cordero went 7-for-17 with a home run and two stolen bases. The 23-year-old will step into center field and the leadoff spot right away and that's likely where Cordero will remain with Manny Margot (bruised ribs) landing on the 10-day DL. Cordero generated quite a bit of buzz with his performance in the Dominican Winter League and in spring training, and the Statcast data from his limited sample in the big leagues last year provides hope that Cordero can be a useful source of power and speed with regular playing time against right-handed pitching.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Faring well on rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Sent to DL•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Could see game action in early April•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Won't break camp with Padres•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Takes batting practice•
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...