Padres' Franchy Cordero: Available off bench
Cordero (elbow) is not starting Sunday against the Cardinals but is available off the bench, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Cordero exited Saturday's game due to soreness in his right elbow, so his availability Sunday confirms the issue to be minor. The Padres didn't want to take any chances as the 24-year-old underwent surgery to the same elbow last summer. Manuel Margot will start in center field Sunday for the series finale.
