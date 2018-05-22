Cordero has returned from his undisclosed injury and is in the lineup Tuesday against the Nationals.

Cordero had missed the last two starts with an unknown minor injury (though he did come off the bench Sunday). He'll bat cleanup and play left field Tuesday. His strikeout rate is still worryingly high at 34 percent, but he's nevertheless been able to demonstrate his fantasy relevance, launching six homers and stealing five bases with a respectable .252 batting average in 35 games.