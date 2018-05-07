Cordero singled three times in four at-bats and drove home a run in the Padres' 3-0 win over the Dodgers on Sunday.

Cordero's impressive speed and power have made him an interesting fantasy commodity since he was activated from the 10-day disabled list April 11, but his poor contact rate created some doubt regarding how long he might stick around with the Padres. Though he has still struck out in 33.7 percent of his plate appearances this season, Cordero has at least demonstrated improvement in that area recently while continuing to put his extensive toolset on full display. Over the past nine games, Cordero has posted a 7:10 BB:K while hitting .355/.474/.581 with three extra-base hits and a stolen base. Wil Myers' (oblique) eventual return from the 10-day disabled list will make the outfield a little more crowded, but Cordero has probably done enough to maintain a full-time role in left field, which would result in Jose Pirela manning second base more frequently.