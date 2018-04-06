Cordero (groin) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A on Friday, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Cordero suffered a strained groin in mid-March and was not ready to go by the start of the season. He'll play a few games with Triple-A El Paso and could be back in San Diego soon. When he arrives, he'll likely be a bench outfielder, though he has a promising future, having hit .326 with 17 homers and 15 steals in 93 games for El Paso last season.