Padres' Franchy Cordero: Cold with El Paso
Cordero (elbow) went 1-for-4 in Monday's game with Triple-A El Paso and is now batting .214/.298/.452 with 18 strikeouts through 10 rehab games (42 at-bats).
The 24-year-old started well on his rehab stint, homering twice in his first four games, but he's since gone cold (3-for-his-last-22 with 13 strikeouts). Cordero's biggest issue remains the swing and miss -- his K-rate at the big-league level is pushing 40 percent -- but outfield defense is a growing concern as well. The Padres could activate Cordero at any point, though in light of his recent slide they may opt to keep him in El Paso for the maximum 20 days allowed for position players, and possibly beyond if they feel he needs additional time to shake the rust.
