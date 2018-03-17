Padres' Franchy Cordero: Could return early next week
The Padres are hopeful that Cordero (groin) can return to the lineup early next week, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
While the team hopes to have Cordero in the lineup Tuesday, Cassavell speculates that Wednesday or Thursday would be more likely. The toolsy outfielder is hitting .343 with two home runs in 35 spring at-bats, but also has 13 strikeouts over that span. He is still competing with Jose Pirela and Hunter Renfroe for the starting outfield spot next to Manuel Margot and Wil Myers.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Suffers groin injury•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Staying hot this spring•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Faces uphill climb for MLB roster spot•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Finishes strong in Dominican Winter League•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: To gain short-term playing time•
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Draft Devers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Strategy: The more pitchers the merrier?
The top starting pitchers stand out more than ever these days, but you could argue the top...
-
15-Team Rotisserie Mock Draft
For the first time this preseason Heath Cummings fell behind in steals and he didn't like...
-
ADP: Best, worst draft values
Heath Cummings looks at draft day values on three different sites.
-
2018 fantasy baseball rankings: Top OFs
SportsLine's advanced computer model outperformed experts last season and picks its top five...
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....