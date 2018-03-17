The Padres are hopeful that Cordero (groin) can return to the lineup early next week, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

While the team hopes to have Cordero in the lineup Tuesday, Cassavell speculates that Wednesday or Thursday would be more likely. The toolsy outfielder is hitting .343 with two home runs in 35 spring at-bats, but also has 13 strikeouts over that span. He is still competing with Jose Pirela and Hunter Renfroe for the starting outfield spot next to Manuel Margot and Wil Myers.