Padres manager Andy Green said Sunday that Cordero (groin) will open the season on the 10-day disabled list but could see game action at extended spring training in "seven or eight days," AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

With a .343/.465/.714 slash line through his first 16 Cactus League games, Cordero looked well on his way to cracking the Padres' Opening Day roster for the first time in his young career, but those hopes were dashed after he experienced groin tightness in mid-March. While the injury has kept Cordero sidelined for more than a week, it sounds like he's at least made some progress and will gradually increase his activity in the coming days. Once Cordero gets a few games under his belt in Arizona and the Padres are comfortable with his health, he'll likely be activated from the DL, though it's unclear if he would immediately join the big club or open his campaign at Triple-A El Paso. Cordero's injury will pave the way for either Matt Szczur or Travis Jankowski to make the Opening Day roster as a fifth outfielder.