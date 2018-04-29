Cordero went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 12-2 win over the Mets.

The fourth-inning blast off Jason Vargas was estimated at 453 feet, and three of Cordero's six homers on the season have traveled over 450 feet -- the most of any hitter in the majors. The 23-year-old's .237 batting average and 34.9 percent strikeout rate through 15 games go hand in hand, but he should continue to provide big power numbers when he does occasionally make contact.