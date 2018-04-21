Padres' Franchy Cordero: Crushes third homer
Cordero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Friday's 4-1 victory over the Diamondbacks.
Cordero was moved down to fifth in the order after spending time in the one through three spots while several starters were dinged up or on the disabled list. The 23-year-old has provided three homers and two steals in a brief nine-game window since returning from his own DL stint April 11. The knock on his performance so far has been his poor plate discipline (13:1 K:BB ratio in 36 plate appearances), which has resulted in a .206 batting average and .229 on-base percentage. Manuel Margot (ribs) could be activated from the disabled list as early as Sunday, which could bump Cordero into a fourth outfielder role unless manager Andy Green comes up with a creative way to keep all four of his outfielders in semi-regular roles (i.e. moving Jose Pirela to second base on occasion). The club could also send the toolsy outfielder to the minors to work on improving his ability to make more contact. Cordero's owners will have to wait and see how this situation plays out.
