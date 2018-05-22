Padres' Franchy Cordero: Dealing with minor injury
Cordero sat out for the second straight game with an undisclosed injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Manager Andy Green stated that although Cordero is dealing with an injury, he expects Cordero to play in the next two games of the series. Despite being held out of Monday's lineup against the Nationals, Cordero was available off the bench and should be inserted into the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Sticks on bench Monday•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Heads to bench for series finale•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Bangs out three hits Sunday•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Crushes another homer Saturday•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Earns more playing time•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Hitting atop order Monday•
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Lopez realizing potential?
Heath Cummings looks at the best start of the season for Reynaldo Lopez and discusses other...