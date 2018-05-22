Cordero sat out for the second straight game with an undisclosed injury, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Manager Andy Green stated that although Cordero is dealing with an injury, he expects Cordero to play in the next two games of the series. Despite being held out of Monday's lineup against the Nationals, Cordero was available off the bench and should be inserted into the starting lineup for Tuesday's matchup.

