Cordero was pulled from Saturday's win over the Cardinals due to a sore right elbow, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cordero was replaced during the fifth inning Saturday by Manuel Margot, though the injury wasn't announced until after the game. The 24-year-old underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in the same elbow last summer, but the team indicated the current issue is minor. Cordero should be considered day-to-day for now, while Margot is likely to see the bulk of the action in center field during his absence.