Padres' Franchy Cordero: Drives in two
Cordero went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI on Saturday against the Diamondbacks.
Cordero was the lone source of offense for the Padres Saturday, driving in two runs with a double in the first inning off right-handed pitcher Zack Godley. He has had trouble making contact -- his strikeout rate is at 32.5 percent -- but has shown plenty of pop when he does manage to put bat on ball, posting a .514 slugging percentage in 40 plate appearances. He will likely lose at-bats with Wil Myers returning from the disabled list so don't expect consistent at-bats for him moving forward without another injury in the Padres' outfield.
