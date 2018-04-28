Cordero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Mets.

It was Cordero's fifth homer in just 58 plate appearances, and his 97 mph average exit velocity is a testament to the tremendous power he possesses. After the game manager Andy Green stated that "[Cordero]'s going to play," adding that "we'll find a way to get him out there again tomorrow," according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. This is positive news for the youngster's owners considering how crowded the Padres' outfield has become with the returns of Wil Myers and Manuel Margot. Green was reluctant to anoint Cordero an everyday player, but he suggested moving Jose Pirela to second base on occasion in an effort to keep his hot outfielder's bat in the lineup.