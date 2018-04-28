Padres' Franchy Cordero: Earns more playing time
Cordero went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Mets.
It was Cordero's fifth homer in just 58 plate appearances, and his 97 mph average exit velocity is a testament to the tremendous power he possesses. After the game manager Andy Green stated that "[Cordero]'s going to play," adding that "we'll find a way to get him out there again tomorrow," according to AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. This is positive news for the youngster's owners considering how crowded the Padres' outfield has become with the returns of Wil Myers and Manuel Margot. Green was reluctant to anoint Cordero an everyday player, but he suggested moving Jose Pirela to second base on occasion in an effort to keep his hot outfielder's bat in the lineup.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Hitting atop order Monday•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Posting elite Statcast numbers•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Drives in two•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Crushes third homer•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Nabs first stolen base of 2018•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...