Padres' Franchy Cordero: Faces uphill climb for MLB roster spot
Cordero's chances of breaking camp with the Padres lessened following the team's acquisition of Eric Hosmer, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The chances of him making the team are lower, but manager Andy Green insists that Cordero still could stick as a reserve outfielder. "He could play out in left," Green said. "He could play in center when we give Manny (Margot) a day down. If Hunter (Renfroe) was the other outfielder and makes the club, then he could be kind of a platoon bat in that situation too. So he'd get some opportunities to get on the field and play." Cordero produced a .927 OPS with 21 doubles, 18 triples and 17 homers at Triple-A El Paso last season, but some think he could still use some seasoning in the minors since he still doesn't have a full Triple-A season under his belt. There are a lot of options for him, but the 23-year-old's fantasy outlook certainly takes a bit of a hit now that the Padres' outfield situation is more crowded.
