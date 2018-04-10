Padres' Franchy Cordero: Faring well on rehab assignment
Cordero (groin) is 6-for-14 with a double, a home run and a stolen base through three rehab games with Triple-A El Paso.
Manager Andy Green recently suggested that Cordero will take on a platoon role with the big-leage team in the near future. "We're a righty-dominant outfield and to have a left-handed bat you could throw in there against right-handed pitching, it'd be very helpful right now," Green told AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. "He's a guy we thought was going to be a big part of this when spring started. He showed that through spring training. If he shows he's healthy, shows he's flying around the field, he's somebody I'd expect to see." Cordero swings and misses a lot, but he does damage when he makes contact and runs well, so there is some category juice to dream on here.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Sent to DL•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Could see game action in early April•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Won't break camp with Padres•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Takes batting practice•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Resumes running Tuesday•
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...