Cordero (groin) is 6-for-14 with a double, a home run and a stolen base through three rehab games with Triple-A El Paso.

Manager Andy Green recently suggested that Cordero will take on a platoon role with the big-leage team in the near future. "We're a righty-dominant outfield and to have a left-handed bat you could throw in there against right-handed pitching, it'd be very helpful right now," Green told AJ Cassavell of MLB.com. "He's a guy we thought was going to be a big part of this when spring started. He showed that through spring training. If he shows he's healthy, shows he's flying around the field, he's somebody I'd expect to see." Cordero swings and misses a lot, but he does damage when he makes contact and runs well, so there is some category juice to dream on here.