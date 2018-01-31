Padres' Franchy Cordero: Finishes strong in Dominican Winter League
Cordero hit .296 with a .367 on-base percentage in 17 games during the Dominican Republic playoffs, Bill Center of FriarWire reports.
This came on the heels of Cordero being named MVP and Rookie of the Year of the Dominican Winter League's regular season. Cordero played in 190 total games after the start of the 2017 season between Triple-A El Paso, San Diego and the Dominican Republic, and all those reps seem to have helped significantly with his development. He has always had exciting tools, but his handle on the strike zone has been lacking. More refinement is needed, but Cordero's offensive growth and stellar defense should put him on the deep-league radar heading into 2018 drafts and auctions.
