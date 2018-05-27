Cordero will be placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday with forearm soreness, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cordero has been struggling with forearm soreness since the beginning of San Diego's most recent road trip, and he'll be moved to the disabled list after the Padres noticed the injury was negatively impacting his swing. He's batting .140 with one home run and four RBI over his last 14 games. A corresponding move will likely be made in the near future.