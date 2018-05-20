Padres' Franchy Cordero: Heads to bench for series finale
Cordero is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Pirates, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Manager Andy Green will go with an outfield consisting of Travis Jankowski, Manny Margot and Franmil Reyes (from left to right) against right-hander Trevor Williams. Cordero has cooled some, but he's taking his walks (9.2 percent) and has been 15 percent better than league average at the dish so far this season. His defense has been disappointing as he's been getting bad reads off the bat, but it still seems like Cordero will have a prominent spot in this lineup most days.
