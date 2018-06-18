Padres' Franchy Cordero: Hitless in rehab stint
Cordero (forearm) went 0-for-4 in a rehab start with Triple-A El Paso on Sunday.
Cordero has gone 0-for-10 over three games on his current rehab assignment, but he has also drawn three walks and scored twice over that span. The Padres haven't stated how many rehab games they plan on giving their raw outfielder, but a strong game or two will likely accelerate his timetable. San Diego's outfield has become crowded in Cordero's wake, so there is no guarantee that a regular role will be awaiting him upon activation. That said, the 23-year-old has shown tremendous power and above-average speed during his brief time in the majors, so fantasy owners may to want prepare for a scenario where he ends up on the strong side of a platoon somewhere in the outfield once he is ready to return.
