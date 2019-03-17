Cordero went 2-for-3 with a home run, four RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Saturday's spring game against the Royals.

Cordero had only one extra-base hit this spring entering Saturday as he has yet to find his footing at the plate, but hopefully the home run provides a spark with Opening Day just around the corner. The 24-year-old has increased odds of starting the regular season in the majors with Travis Jankowski sidelined following wrist surgery.