Cordero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.

Cordero was called up to replace Manuel Margot (ribs) in center field and atop the Padres' lineup. The promising outfielder delivered in a big way, smashing his first homer of the season off of Antonio Senzatela. The 23-year-old had a hot spring and narrowly lost the starting left field job to Jose Pirela in large part to the groin injury that sidelined him until his triumphant return on Wednesday. It is unclear how manager Andy Green will handle Cordero's playing time when San Diego's outfield is at full strength, but he should see regular starts in the interim until both Margot and Wil Myers (back) return.