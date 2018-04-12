Padres' Franchy Cordero: Hits homer upon activation
Cordero went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's loss to the Rockies.
Cordero was called up to replace Manuel Margot (ribs) in center field and atop the Padres' lineup. The promising outfielder delivered in a big way, smashing his first homer of the season off of Antonio Senzatela. The 23-year-old had a hot spring and narrowly lost the starting left field job to Jose Pirela in large part to the groin injury that sidelined him until his triumphant return on Wednesday. It is unclear how manager Andy Green will handle Cordero's playing time when San Diego's outfield is at full strength, but he should see regular starts in the interim until both Margot and Wil Myers (back) return.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Activated, leading off Wednesday•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Faring well on rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Sent to DL•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Could see game action in early April•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Won't break camp with Padres•
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...