Cordero is starting in center field and batting leadoff Monday against the Rockies.

Manuel Margot is getting a maintenance day after going 0-for-8 with four strikeouts in his first two games back from the disabled list, so Cordero will take his spot in center field and atop the order for Monday's series opener. The 23-year-old has flashed some impressive speed and power since joining the big club earlier in the year, knocking three homers and swiping two bases across 10 games while posting elite Statcast numbers. He's certainly a candidate to lose at-bats with both Wil Myers and Manny Margot healthy again, but if Cordero continues to flash his potential, manager Andy Green will have no choice but to keep giving him opportunities.