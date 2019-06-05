Cordero (elbow) went 2-for-5 with a double and a home run in his rehab appearance for Triple-A El Paso on Tuesday, Bill Center of Padres.com reports.

Cordero has looked good in his stint with the Chihuahuas so far, as this was second long ball in four rehab games. That indicates he's feeling back to full health after landing on the injured list April 8 with the elbow soreness, so a return to the big club should be just around the corner for the 24-year-old, who was off to a solid start at the dish for the Padres prior to the injury.