Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune told Jon Schaeffer of XTRA 1360 on Wednesday that the Padres are hoping to get Cordero (elbow) back "very soon."

The team has provided next to nothing on Cordero's progress in the weeks since he landed on the injured list with a sore right elbow. It's still unclear where exactly he stands in his rehabilitation, but this statement would seem to suggest Cordero is close to playing in minor-league games. Josh Naylor will be up in the meantime to provide some left-handed balance to the batting order.