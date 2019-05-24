Padres' Franchy Cordero: Inching closer to return
Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune told Jon Schaeffer of XTRA 1360 on Wednesday that the Padres are hoping to get Cordero (elbow) back "very soon."
The team has provided next to nothing on Cordero's progress in the weeks since he landed on the injured list with a sore right elbow. It's still unclear where exactly he stands in his rehabilitation, but this statement would seem to suggest Cordero is close to playing in minor-league games. Josh Naylor will be up in the meantime to provide some left-handed balance to the batting order.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Lands on injured list•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Available off bench•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Dealing with sore elbow•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Hits first spring homer•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Knocks first double of spring•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Ready for winter ball•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
The Pirates are scheduled to play eight games and the Rockies have seven at home. Who can you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of two-start options in Week 10, according to Scott White, but not many...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Biggio and other call-ups
Lucas Giolito threw a shutout and C.J. Cron collected five hits, but it's the latest call-ups...
-
Prospects: An opening for Cron?
The minor league leader in home runs is a 26-year-old with MLB bloodlines and no clear path...
-
Bullpen updates: Barnes looks legit
Who are the bullpen guys you can really believe in? Paul Mammino's stats-based model gives...