Cordero went 1-for-2 with an RBI double in Monday's Cactus League win over the Indians.

It was his first extra-base hit of the spring. Cordero, who had surgery last year to remove a bone chip from his elbow, has struck out in seven of his 16 at-bats already. He could probably use more time back on the farm to knock off some rust, but with Travis Jankowski going down with a broken wrist, Cordero would seem to stand a better chance to break camp as a reserve outfielder.