Padres' Franchy Cordero: Lands on injured list
Cordero was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.
Cordero exited Saturday's game against the Cardinals with a sore right elbow, and while he was reportedly available off the bench Sunday, it turns out the issue is serious enough to warrant a stay on the shelf. Luis Urias was recalled from the minors in a corresponding roster move, while Manuel Margot figures to cover center field in Cordero's absence.
