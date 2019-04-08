Cordero was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Cordero exited Saturday's game against the Cardinals with a sore right elbow, and while he was reportedly available off the bench Sunday, it turns out the issue is serious enough to warrant a stay on the shelf. Luis Urias was recalled from the minors in a corresponding roster move, while Manuel Margot figures to cover center field in Cordero's absence.