Padres' Franchy Cordero: Late-September return a possibility
Cordero (elbow) played catch prior to the Padres' game Friday against the Rockies, Katie Woo of MLB.com reports.
It was Cordero's first reported on-field activity since he was placed on the disabled list May 28 with a bone spur in his right elbow. While the Padres haven't officially ruled out a late-September return for the rookie outfielder, it's more likely that he'll remain on the DL for the rest of the season and prepare for a winter-ball assignment. Cordero should be healthy well in advance of spring training and will look to win a starting role in the outfield.
