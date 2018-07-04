Padres manager Andy Green said that Cordero is leaning toward undergoing surgery to address a bone chip in his right elbow, Bill Center of MLB.com reports. "The expectation right now is that he's going to opt for surgery and go ahead and get that taken care of and move forward that way," Green said. "His return is unlikely this year, but hopefully he'd be ready to play winter ball and be back with us next spring and ready to go."

Even if Cordero opts against surgery and treats the injury through alternative methods, there's a good chance the Padres would shut him down well into the second half, as the club has little incentive to rush the 23-year-old back into action amid a non-contending season. Getting surgery in the coming weeks would allow Cordero to enter the 2019 campaign at full strength, though it would officially end what had been a promising rookie year for the outfielder, who supplied 13 extra-base hits and stole five bases in 40 games before hitting the disabled list in late May. If healthy next spring, the toolsy Cordero is a strong candidate to break camp with a full-time role and will have plenty of appeal as a post-hype sleeper.