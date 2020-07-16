Cordero is in danger of being left off the Padres' 30-man roster, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

The emergence of Edward Olivares -- who has turned heads both in spring training and in summer camp -- has suddenly put Cordero's spot on the roster in jeopardy. Aside from Olivares' superior performance in exhibition play, the fact that he is right-handed (and thus capable of forming a platoon with centerfielder Trent Grisham) may give him a leg up over Cordero in the battle to be the team's fourth outfielder.