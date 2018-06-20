Padres' Franchy Cordero: May need surgery for bone spur
Cordero is heading to the Padres' Peoria Sports Complex Wednesday to determine whether or not he'll need surgery for a bone spur in his right elbow.
Cordero was shut down in the middle of a rehab at-bat after feeling something in his elbow Sunday. An MRI revealed that what he felt was a bone spur. If he does indeed need surgery, he could miss an extended period of time, potentially the entire season, though it's possible he'll be able to rest the elbow and play again sooner. More should be known after further evaluation Wednesday.
