Cordero batted third and went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's victory over the Giants.

The 23-year-old manned the three-hole for the first time this year with a slew of San Diego regulars missing the game due to injury. Cordero already flashed his power potential with two homers through his first three starts off the disabled list, and he gave owners a glimpse of his speed tool in this one. The outfielder is brimming with potential, but it is still unclear if he will maintain an everyday role when both Manuel Margot (ribs) and Wil Myers (arm) return from their expected short stays on the disabled list.