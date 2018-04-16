Padres' Franchy Cordero: Nabs first stolen base of 2018
Cordero batted third and went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's victory over the Giants.
The 23-year-old manned the three-hole for the first time this year with a slew of San Diego regulars missing the game due to injury. Cordero already flashed his power potential with two homers through his first three starts off the disabled list, and he gave owners a glimpse of his speed tool in this one. The outfielder is brimming with potential, but it is still unclear if he will maintain an everyday role when both Manuel Margot (ribs) and Wil Myers (arm) return from their expected short stays on the disabled list.
More News
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Swats second homer Friday•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Hits homer upon activation•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Activated, leading off Wednesday•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Faring well on rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Begins rehab assignment•
-
Padres' Franchy Cordero: Sent to DL•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...